Eggstravaganza & Wild Lights at Blank Park Zoo

Anne Shimerdla, President/CEO-Blank Park Zoo is excited to talk about the Eggstravaganza at the zoo Saturday April 16th. This event is FREE with regular zoo admission and involves enrichment activities for both the animals AND those in attendance! Enjoy an all zoo egg hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny! Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights, presented by Midamerican Energy in full operation now through May 30 (nightly, Wednesday – Sunday plus Memorial Day) 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (last admission at 9:30 p.m.)

Advance Tickets: $24.95/person; $19.95/Zoo member (ages one and under are free) At the Door: $30/person; $25/member (limited availability). Tickets available at blankparkzoo.com