Emmy & Peabody Award winning comedian Paul Mecurio on Iowa Live!

Emmy & Peabody award winning comedian Paul Mecurio stopped by to visit Iowa Live and give his take on the Covid era in New York City, his 95 year old mother and his wildly popular podcast! Learn about what LATE night SHOW he works for now and some of the famous shows he has written and performed on over the years. Hear the stories of some of the people who have been on his podcast "INSIDE OUT w/ Paul Mecurio". Paul will be bringing his unique talents to the Funny Bone in West Des Moines tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night December 16 & 17, 2022. Learn more at www.paulmecurio.com