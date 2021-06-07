x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

Enforcing Contracts | Paid Content

Attorney Kim Baer discusses what is needed for a contract to be considered legal and the best practices for ensuring its fulfillment | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer explains that contracts are legally enforceable promises, such as an agreement to perform a job or service, or for purchase of  goods. Kim talks about the elements that are necessary in order for a contract to be enforced and how to be certain that all parties are in agreement.  She has some advice, based on her 32 years of experience, and discusses whether or not oral contracts are enforceable.  Questions? 515-279-2000.