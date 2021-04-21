Enhance your visit to the Blank Park Zoo with Wild Lights Education Activity Packets!

Anne Shimerdla, CEO of the Blank Park Zoo, explains how a visit to the zoo can be even more enjoyable by downloading special Wild Lights Educational Activity Packets from their website! Scavenger hunts, fun games to play and interesting information about some of the animals you will see in lights and in person at the zoo! Also, ZOO BREW IS BACK! Learn when the Wednesday night, adults only, IN PERSON events return to the zoo! www.blankparkzoo.com