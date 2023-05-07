Enjoy the Outdoors with New horizon Academy | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kelena Bonnell is here to talk about the importance of outdoor play and will share ideas to help boost your child’s interest in nature and playing outdoors. New Horizon Academy has incredible outdoor classrooms. Children are naturally drawn to active play outdoors: it allows them to explore their environment, develop muscle strength and coordination, and gain self-confidence. Our outdoor classrooms offer opportunities for exploration, discovery, collaboration, and wonder!

Go on a Leaf Hunt – Explore your backyard, neighborhood, local park, or nature center to find different types of leaves. Use our Leaf Hunt Guide to find leaves in your community. Investigate your backyard, your neighborhood, and local parks to find a variety of wild (and not-so-wild) animals as you search for paw, hoof, and other animal prints. Get active with their Great Outdoors Adventure Challenge. Find more activity online at their website and get your kids to have fun and participate outside.