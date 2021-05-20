Eric has lost 68lbs since beginning of 2021 using Dr. Hassel weight loss program!

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss program provided the tools necessary for Eric Olmscheid to lose 68lbs since the beginning of the 2021. Eric has completed two of the 42 day rounds and is currently in the maintenance phase of the program. He said "It was easy...frankly...but, it was a commitment" Eric also said he "found great success in looking at nutrition and having Dr. Hassel as a partner on that!" Find out how this program can work for you by visiting www.weightlossindesmoines.com