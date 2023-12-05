Events with the ARL

Find out what the ARL is hosting this month in May

Dakota Mills joins us today to gives a rundown of what the ARL has in store. She has brought along Calandra, She’s a 1-year-old Pit Mix. Super sweet and available for adoption.

They’ll be hosting Fido on the Farms. It’s an adoption event with the Living History Farms this Saturday. They’ll be located at the entrance/exit for easy adoption. They will have adoptable animals that can be sent home right away with their new furever families as well as information on ways to get involved with the Animal Rescue League. They are also hosting $25 adoptions at the ARL Main location.

May 20th is Pedal for Paws. It’s a 18 mile roundtrip with fun stops along the way and raffle prizes, $1 from every beverage purchased on the ride is donated to the ARL.