EveryStep's Amazing FundRacer event coming in May!

Each Spring, EveryStep hosts a fundraiser to benefit its vital maternal child health programs that support low-income, at-risk families. This year, they will be debuting EveryStep's Amazing FundRacer! The event happens MAY 15, 2021. Teams of two or four will complete a number of fun challenges at landmarks across the city. Each challenge will focus on one of EveryStep's programs that support low-income, at-risk families. Teams compete against each other to have the best time at each challenge (drive time is not counted) and then end near Valley Junction where their times for each challenge will be tallied and the winner crowned! Get more information at EVERYSTEP.ORG or contact Maggie Mathiasen at 515-238-0898 to volunteer to help!