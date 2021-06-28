Expect the Unexpected: Preparing for events that could disrupt your retirement plans | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Events in life happen that could alter your original retirement plans. Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning says that having a plan of action when the unexpected happens is vital for a fulfilling retirement. Learn more at Complimentary Workshops or set up an individual visit at www.merkleplan.com. Be sure to find Merkle Retirement Planning on YOU TUBE for more that 100 videos covering a variety of topics!