Explaining the Camp LeJeune water contamination crisis | Paid Content

Attorney Kim Baer talks about a the US Senate bill, that is expected to be signed by the President this week, that protects Marines and their families who were stationed or worked at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. From 1953 to 1987, the drinking water at the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina may have been contaminated. During that time, nearly a million civilian workers, military service members, and their families were potentially exposed to dangerous chemicals that can cause cancer and other serious health issues. Kim runs through a list of health issues that may have been related to the water supply at the time, requirements and suggestions of steps that should be taken to address the situation.