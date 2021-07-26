The Iowa Almanac for July 26 focuses on the author of the book and Hollywood movie "Fail-Safe"...Eugene Burdick. Professor Jeff Stein talks about how many Americans first learned of the gravity of global relations when reading books or seeing movies based on the work of this Sheldon, Iowa native. He also reflects on what took Burdick's live at an early age and the possibilities of what "could have been."
"Fail-Safe" ties to Iowa
