Fall in Love with "Ponch" and learn about Cat's Meow-A Feline Event with the ARL of Iowa

Alexandra Cruz Koenig & Kenzie Miller, Special Event Coordinators at ARL of Iowa, introduce us to Ponch, a five week old kitten that is looking for a forever home. Learn how you can meet Ponch and also how you can help all felines at a Special Event coming up next Thursday July 21st called Cat's Meow! We also learn about the second Dog Days of Summer of the year at the Iowa Cubs August 23 and get ready for Iowa's Biggest Dog Party...The Iowa Dog Jog! Today, July 15th, is National Pet Fire Safety Day and we are reminded that the ARL Main-Animal House Store has FIRE STICKERS that help First Responders know how many pets may be in a home in case of fire. Please have a Fire Safety Plan at your home and make sure your pets are included in the plan. For information on adoptions, events and services with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, visit www.ARL-Iowa.org