FALL IN LOVE with Sierra at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Sierra is an 8-year old lab mix that is in search of a forever loving home. Mark Levien, Director of Shelter Operations, visits with Sierra, and talks about how she is full of affection and would be the perfect addition to a family. Lou mentions about the incredible eye contact she keeps with people looking for attention. We also get details on the $40 FALL IN LOVE adoption event Saturday at Cannie Country Club from 10a-4p. Approximately 70 dogs will be available for adoption from the ARL. Learn about the MANE EVENT happening October 19th for the barn animals and the ARL HIRING EVENT next week at ARL Main at 5452 NE 22nd Street in Des Moines, Iowa. www.arl-iowa.org