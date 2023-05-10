Family Cancer Network presents Blood, Sweat & Beers 5K this Saturday October 7, 2023

Kelly Cade, Exec Director/Family Cancer Network & Tim Mauro, co-founder of Blood, Sweat & Beers 5K talk about their biggest fundraiser of the year happening THIS Saturday October 7, 2023 at The Walnut in downtown Des Moines. The Blood, Sweat & Beers 5K event is in its 9th year and has raised 10's of thousands of dollars each year to assist families who are experiencing blood or pediatric cancers. This money can be used to ease some of the financial burdens that families encounter when battling these diseases. There is still time to sign up and to donate to the cause at www.fcnet.org.