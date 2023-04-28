Featured Food at Zombie Burger | Paid Content

He combined the nostalgia of burgers and horror films to create this horror themed burger restaurant. Chef Formaro has been in the restaurant business for 44 years and started off as a dishwasher. They do shakes as part of their drink lab with fusions of deserts and cereals. He’s also a like to bake, it took 10 years to get the best bun. You can also find Zombie burger at the Jordan Creek Mall food court. Try out their rotating weekly features that riff off horror films, current events, local news, and pop culture. New halfway to Halloween foods and drink are available. Try the Necronomicon burger or the left-over Halloween candy shake! More than just burgers - Fried chicken, vegan options, salads and more and famous milkshakes. Zombie Burger + Drink Lab is committed to serve the best burger anywhere. Visit ZombieBurgerDM.com for more information.