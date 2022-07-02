February Open Application Period for Homeownership Program at GDM Habitat for Humanity | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | February is the Open Application Period for the Homeownership Program at Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. Dan Warfel, Director of Family Services, explains the many ways a family can apply and how to overcome some obstacles that may stand in the way of utilizing this amazing program. We also see the newest custom design of the homes and how they provide an advanced level of accessibility. You will get a detailed 3-D look inside one of the homes to see its many amenities. Learn more about how Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity is helping to create affordable homeownership opportunities here in central Iowa at www.gdmhabitat.org