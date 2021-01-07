Festival of Racing, Concerts, Fireworks & More Live Racing this long holiday weekend at Prairie Meadows! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | It's the busiest weekend of the year at Prairie Meadows and John Hernandez gives us details on all the exciting events! The Festival of Racing begins on Friday (7/2) with the running of the Iowa Derby, Iowa Oaks & Cornhusker Handicap! 80's cover band Menace will be performing on the track apron stage! Saturday (7/3) post time is early, 4pm for the Iowa Distaff, Saylorville & Iowa Sprint events! Local favorites rock Standing Hampton will be performing on the track apron stage...then at dusk, it's the ALL AMERICAN EXTRAVAGANZA Fireworks Show! Racing continues Sunday and Monday with post time of 4pm to wrap up your long holiday weekend! www.prairiemeadows.com for details and post times for all the events!