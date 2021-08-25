Final Zoo Brew of the summer TONIGHT (8/25) at Blank Park Zoo!

The final Zoo Brew for the Summer of 2021 is happening TONIGHT, August 25th. Andrea Stacey joins us to talk about the theme for tonight's event and special guest Host Country performing in the Air Conditioned Holmes Foster Event Center. Andrea shows us some special beers that were created just for Zoo Brew that will be available for sale tonight. Also, Halloween Zoo Brew will be happening October 29th with the Punching Pandas performing...and, a Holiday Zoo Brew is scheduled for December 3rd! www.blankparkzoo.com