Financial takeaways of 2021 and what to watch in 2022 | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, reviews the financial takeaways from 2021. Loren also touches on what we should watch out for in 2022 that could be an indicator of how the markets will respond. We learn how the proper planning of your retirement can help offset some of the costs associated with these fluctuations in the economy. Schedule a visit with Merkle Retirement Planning by visiting www.merkleplan.com. Get many of your questions answered with informative videos on YOU TUBE on the Merkle Retirement Financial Channel.