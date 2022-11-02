Find your NEW SWEETHEART this Valentine's Weekend at ARL of Iowa

KC Routos, Event Manager for ARL of Iowa, introduces us to a couple of kitties that are available for adoption right now at ARL Main! This weekend, you can FIND YOUR SWEETHEART with the "NAME YOUR PRICE ADOPTIONS" event at all ARL locations. Limited supplies of the ARL Gourmet Apples and Gift Boxes (Dog Mom/Dad or Cat Mom/Dad) are available at ARL Main. Spay-ghetti dinner packages from Scornovacca's is happening THIS THURSDAY night (February 17th). Dine in or Carry out for $20...$12 of which goes to the ARL of Iowa! Also, you can get the Ray Gun Special Edition "Make Sketti" shirts at the event! And, the Raise Your Paw Basket Party is happening on Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. at ARL Main. Get more information on all these events and more at www.arl-iowa.org