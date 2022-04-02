First Yappy Hour of 2022 and Raise Your Paw Basket Party coming up for Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Emily Scholtec, Horse Behavior and Enrichment Specialist-ARL of Iowa, with info on the first Yappy Hour of the year and Raise Your Paw Basket Party and Sophie the Miniature Horse is healthy and available for adoption! Learn about the season's first Yappy Hour event that you can attend with your dog at Element West Des Moines...The event is FREE to attend, but RSVP is requested at the events section of the ARL Website (www.ARL-Iowa.org/events). Even if you don't have a dog, you are welcome to attend! The ARL RAISE YOUR PAW Basket Party is also coming up later this month. Help create baskets that will be auctioned off at this year's 30th Annual Raise Your Paw Auction April 23rd. www.ARL-Iowa.org/basketparty for more information!