Fish Window Cleaning explains the benefits of a professional window cleaning | Paid Content

Paid Content | Eric Gardner, Owner-Fish Window Cleaning of West Des Moines, stops by the studio to talk about the overall benefits of a professional window cleaning. Eric explains why the experts can do the job quicker, better and safer then a homeowner can do it, even with a simple one story home. The home's appearance is enhanced and it can actually be healthier when the windows are properly cleaned inside and out...and, that INCLUDES the screens! Estimates are FREE and can usually take place in a matter of days before being placed on their schedule. Call 515-223-6480 to request an estimate and find out about the other great cleaning services they offer. Fish Window Cleaning serves the Des Moines and surrounding area. www.FishWindowCleaning.com/3061