Food Bank of Iowa at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out at the Iowa State fair with Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa and Nash Roe, Owner of Nash’s Confections. They’re here to talk about the upcoming Third Annual Casserole competition at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 20th. This Competition challenges entrants to create simple, affordable, delicious recipes using ingredients easily obtainable by food pantry guests. Entries must cost $5 or less per serving, be prepared in 60 or fewer minutes and include at least one ingredient from each of six categories: starch, sauce, protein, vegetables, toppings, and seasonings.