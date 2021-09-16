Food Bank of Iowa CEO/President on the success of "Chopped: Hot Dish Edition"

Michelle Book, CEO/President Food Bank of Iowa talks about the Iowa State Fair's largest cash prize awarded to a food item in "FBOI Chopped: Hot Dish Edition" recipe contest! Michelle explains that the recipe had to follow strict guidelines in order to participate in this year's contest. The dish had to taste great, was easy to prepare and could only use ingredients that could be commonly found in food pantry locations. This years winner was Olivia Smith from Winterset who prepared a classic comfort food with her delicious ground pork/potato casserole served in a cast iron skillet that screamed "Iowa!" Learn more about the incredible work the Food Bank of Iowa does on a daily basis, how you can get help, offer help and learn more about upcoming events that address food insecurity in the state of Iowa at www.foodbankiowa.org