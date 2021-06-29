Food Trucks, Car Show, Music, Parade & Fireworks this week in Des Moines!

Very busy week in Des Moines starting with the Out To Lunch Food Truck event on Thursday and weekend events including the Goodguys Car Show & Yankee Doodle Pops (Friday), a parade on Saturday and wrapping up with fireworks on the 4th of July! Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines gives an overview of some of the main events happening around town that will surely keep you active all week! For more details and information go to www.catchdesmoines.com