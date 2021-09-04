Foster a barn animal from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Meet Jill, a Thoroughbred horse who is looking for a new corral to call home! Emily Scholtec from ARL's Second Chance Ranch talks about the opportunities to adopt as well as foster barn animals that could use a break from the shelter including chickens, horses and even pigs! Also, you can contribute now to help create themed gift baskets for the 29th Annual ARL Raise Your Paw Auction happening in June! www.arl-iowa.org