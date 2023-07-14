Frankie Muniz is Racing in the Arca Menards Series

We are out at Iowa Taproom speaking with Frankie Muniz who is racing at Iowa Speedway for the Arca Menards Series. He is racing the Calypso 150 as Driver No. 30. Frankie Muniz has transitioned from an actor to a race car driver. Muniz has been a huge racing fan since he grew up and started racing around 2004-2005. He unfortunately got hurt in 2009 and took a long break from racing for a bit. 14 years later and he’s back and better than ever ready to race at Iowa Speedway. He’s hoping to get his first win in Iowa. The best of both divisions will be on display with star-studded participants. Iowa speedway is the fastest short track on the planet. Don’t Miss the Race Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are still available and don't forget to root for No.30.