FREE Iowa State/Iowa Touchdown Tailgate Party & FREE Sonic Butterfly performances at Cowles Commons

The Touchdown Tailgate Party for the Iowa State/Iowa football game this Saturday and Sonic Butterfly concerts NEXT week are the next two big FREE TO ATTEND EVENTS at Cowles Commons in Downtown Des Moines courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts. Jonathan Brendemuehl, Director of Communications-Des Moines Performing Arts, has details on each of these events including start times and dates.

Come down to Cowles Commons on Saturday, September 10th to see the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on two Jumbotron TVs! Iowa and Iowa State fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the Touchdown Tailgate Party for DMARC Food Pantry Network as we see which fan base is the most supportive in a friendly competition. Vendors will be on hand to sell cold drinks and food for the best tailgate party in Des Moines! Activities start at 11am...Game is at 3pm.

Sonic Butterfly is a 26 string acoustic, chromatic, long-string harp designed by Andrea Brook. The strings will stretch from the GDM Civic Center across to Cowles Commons in spans reaching 200 feet! FREE performances at Cowles Commons! PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Thursday, September 15th

6:30 PM...Friday, September 16th 12 PM, 3 PM, 6:30 PM...Saturday, September 17th 10 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM. FREE AND OPEN TO ANYONE!