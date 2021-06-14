Free Seminars to learn about treatment options for Peripheral Neuropathy

x
PAID CONTENT | Dr. Ole Olson discusses the three categories of causes of Peripheral Neuropathy and a variety of treatment options that are available at Central Iowa Neuropathy. Central Iowa Neuropathy is offering FREE SEMINARS to help explain peripheral neuropathy and treatment the week of June 28th at a variety of times.  Space is limited so please call 515-505-3700 to make a reservation. If none of the times work for you that week, they can arrange for a personal appointment. www.centraliowaneuropathy.com   

Central Iowa Neuropathy
210 NE Delaware Ave, Ste 110
Ankeny, IA 50021
(515) 505-3700