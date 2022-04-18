FREE VACCINE CLINICS at Christ Apostolic Temple twice each month!

Dr. Jacquelyn Seymour, Christ Apostolic Temple Community Liaison, stops by to talk about the many community outreach programs they offer to the community. We learn about the reentry program, diaper distribution program, mental health focused program, computer learning program and their TWICE PER MONTH FREE VACCINE CLINICS they provide with cooperation from Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Vaccine Hesitancy clinics have also been held to answer questions the community may have about the safety of the vaccines. On top of getting the vaccines at NO COST, there are added incentives to getting vaccinated as well. The next clinic is scheduled for April 21, 2022. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT by calling 515-265-4070.