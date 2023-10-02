Fresh Produce at your Door | Paid Content

Shop Clayton Farms to get fresh produce sent to your door | Paid Content

Paid Content | Clayton Farms is an indoor farm in Iowa that grows healthier food year-round, and harvests and delivers it straight to your door. They are currently serving the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. There farm is doing so well that they plan on launching and expanding additional farms across Iowa in 2023 to be able to serve more Iowans.

Mary Jane Miller is here to show us how to utilize the fresh produce that was ordered with Clayton Farms. She will be demonstrating on how to use the produce to create a Gyro Salad with a Tzatkiki dressing.