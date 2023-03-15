Friendly Toad Visit with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Nikki Dunbar joins us via Zoom with an Ambassador Animal. Today's Ambassador Animal is Mr. Dave, a Giant Asian Toad. When he first arrived at the Blank Park Zoo, he was the size of a dime. Now Mr. Dave is a hefty boy and almost the size of a cheeseburger. His diet generally is anything that fits in his mouth, but most of the time he's going to enjoy eating insects with the possibility of eating up smaller frogs and amphibians. Since He's an Ambassador Animal, he travels along with educators to teach about ecology around the world.