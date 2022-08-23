Frozen Lemonade Creations with Milo's Tea Company | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Learn the "Sweet Story" of Milo's Tea Company and learn how to make some amazing frozen treats using their delicious Milo's Lemonade! See Nita Thompson, Director of Key Accounts-Milo's Tea Company, create Milo's Lemonade Hibiscus Slushy & Milo's Strawberry Lemonade Creamsicles! Get recipes for drinks, desserts, side dishes & even main dishes at drinkmilos.com/recipes. You can find Milo's Tea & Lemonade at fine retailers all around Iowa in the refrigerated dairy aisle. To find a location nearest to where you live, go to drinkmilos.com.