Fun Fall Activities to CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO-Catch Des Moines, has a list of great things you can do in Des Moines this week including sports as we draw to the end of one season and start up another! The Iowa Cubs are taking on the Toledo Mudhens at Principal Park Tuesday and Wednesday...while the Des Moines Buccaneers prepare to battle the Waterloo Blackhawks THIS WEEKEND on different ice...This game will be played at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on Saturday! The Blank Park Zoo has Family STEM Night this Thursday with activities designed for students in grades K through 5, but all students are welcome to join. Admission is free, but space is limited so registration is required. Historic Valley Junction Farmers Market wraps up this Thursday including Music in the Junction...and, the first ever Phantom Fall Fest at Adventureland happens this Friday through Sunday. Get information on ALL these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com