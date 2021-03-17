x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Fun & tasty STEM project for kids from New Horizon Academy

Jeannine Laughlin from New Horizon Academy talks about ways to avoid the summer slide/brain drain with your kids by using fun STEM projects | PAID CONTENT

The summer program at New Horizon Academy will help your child avoid brain drain and summer slide.  New Horizon Academy has summer programs that prepare preschoolers for kindergarten and a program for school-agers that help them extend their learning and ensure they are prepare for the next grade level all while having fun. Jeannine Laughlin makes "Lemonade in a Bag" and shares the STEM lessons that are learned while involved in the project!