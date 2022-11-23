Fun Things Going on at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Alpacas are coming to the zoo and Anne tells us all about the fun upcoming events

Paid Content | Anne Shimerdla talks about all things exciting that are coming to the Blank Park Zoo. First off Alpacas are coming to the zoo next year! This is all thanks to their Giving Tuesday project and the donations made by the community that allows all this to happen, please consider making a donation starting November 29.

Other fun things going on include Holiday Zoo Brew, Santa at the Zoo and the Winter Safari Camps.

Holiday Zoo Brew starts Friday, December 2, 5:30pm - 8pm. Enjoy Blank Park Zoo's indoor Discovery Center and then head over to the heated event center and experience a Silent Disco. VIP ticket holders will taste samples and a special holiday libation.

Santa at the Zoo is a special day with Santa, where you can enjoy face painting and fun holiday crafts. Be sure to walk around the Zoo to see all the gifts Santa’s elves have made for the animals this year. Stop by at the Zoo December 10 & 11 10am - 2pm to have fun with Santa.