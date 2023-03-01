Fun Things to Come in Des Moines This Week

Greg Edwards stops by to tell us about the fun events this week

Example video title will go here for this video

Some exciting this to do this week in Des Moines. First off, The popular musical, CATS, is hitting the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center, today through Sunday. The musical tells a story of one magical night when a tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

Sample and judge chili during the Confluence Chili Cook-Off this Saturday at Confluence Brewing Company. If you are interested in bringing a pot of chili, you can sign up in their taproom. To participate and enter your chili, you must use a Confluence beer as an ingredient.