Fun Ways to Keep Kids Healthy | Paid Content

Check out the many entertaining ways to keep kids active and healthy | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kelena Bonnell is here with us to show us a few ways to keep kids healthy and active. New Horizon has now has two new management members at heir Johnston school. New Horizon has also been endorsed as an Eco-Healthy Child Care® through the Children’s Environmental Health Network. The certification validates our health, wellness, and safety standards for the children in our care, their families, our staff, and the environment.

Kelena shares a few ways to teach children health and wellness at home. Eating foods with many colors is not just fun, but it keeps a healthy diet too. Help your kids understand the important value of eating the rainbow and incorporating the different shades of fruits and vegetables into their regular diet.

We all know that water is essential and that children need plenty of it. Did you know that water helps children feel good, focus, concentrate, and provides your child with the necessary energy and brainpower to help them learn.

To support Iowa families with health and wellness, NHA will award one lucky family with a Family Wellness Kit. The kit includes all the things your family needs to stay healthy this summer.