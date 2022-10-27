GAME ON: Luka Garza-Jordan Bohannon playing for Iowa Wolves opening night! | Paid Content

Paid Content | Chip Albright, VP of Marketing/Partnerships, is excited to talk about the tip off of the 2022-23 season of Iowa Wolves NBA G-League Basketball in Des Moines November 5, 2022. Chip explains how many of current NBA players come through the G-League and how this is an opportunity to see the future stars of the game right in our own backyard! Former Iowa Hawkeyes standouts Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon are now part of the current roster and will be playing this year! We find out what Luka Garza's TWO-WAY deal means and how this ensures that he will be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Team and the Iowa Wolves this season! Take advantage of the $55 (Luka's number) ticket deal that actually includes 4 tickets...2 to Opening Night and 2 tickets for the game on December 12th... PLUS a Luka Garza Collector Card! There are a LOT of special things going on that first weekend of play here in Des Moines including t-shirt giveaways, gift cards and even comic book giveaways on Marvel Super Hero Night (November 6th)! Go to www.IAWOLVES.com for all the information!