x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

GDM Habitat for Humanity celebrates construction of new homes in 2021 | Paid Content

Terry Rich visits with Dan Warfel, Director of Family Services-Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity as they celebrate new home construction in 2021 | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity celebrates new home construction in 2021 with a special dedication ceremony. Terry Rich visits with GDM Habitat for Humanity's Dan Warfel, Director of Family Services, to talk about what the program means to the families involved and the next application period for families wishing to apply. For details visit  gdmhabitat.org/programs-services 

In Other News

GDM Habitat for Humanity celebrates construction of new homes in 2021 | Paid Content