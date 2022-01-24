GDM Habitat for Humanity DeCon(struction) program removes your old cabinets for FREE | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity has a program designed to come into your home and safely remove and haul away cabinets you no longer need. This service is offered FREE and the donated cabinets will be taken to the GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore which will sell them to help fund projects that help build affordable housing in the Des Moines area. Hud Lainson is the ReStore Donor Relations Manager and says most jobs can be completed in less than a day. This service saves the homeowner time, energy and money and their donated cabinets help someone else and supports Habitat's mission of building homes, community and hope. www.gdmhabitat.org for more information