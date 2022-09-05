GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations ready for your DYI projects PLUS get special Promo Code to save $10 | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Michelle Cowles, Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity eCommerce Manager, lets us know that BOTH THE RESTORES now have dedicated website locations to let you know the products available! The ReStore's EASTSIDE LOCATION website can be found at www.euclidrestore.org. The WESTSIDE LOCATION can be found at www.urbandalerestore.org. Both stores offer their own unique items as well as being stocked up on items for almost every home project including flooring, rugs, tile, paint, plumbing, appliances and more. SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $10 by using the PROMO CODE "IOWALIVE" when buying online* until May 15th, 2022.