GDM Habitat for Humanity Rock The Block Program for Spring 2022 | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Rock The Block program is coming to the Oak Park/Highland Park neighborhoods in April and then the Valley Junction area. Les Stohs, Director of Construction Services-GDM Habitat for Humanity, said that projects and volunteers are both needed to accomplish their goal of 250 projects for 2022. Learn about the type of projects that GDM Habitat is interested in helping homeowners with and see the latest project that is nearly complete on Des Moines' south side. Information on getting services, donating or volunteering can be obtained by visiting www.gdmhabitat.org