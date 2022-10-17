GET Flu shot at Medicap Pharmacy - GIVE 12 meals to Food Bank of Iowa | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Megan Myers, PharmD & Clinical Pharmacist Coordinator and Michelle Book, CEO-Food Bank of Iowa, talk about how getting a flu shot at Medicap Pharmacy results in 12 meals being donated to help feed hungry Iowans through December 3, 2022. Dr. Myers says that THIS YEAR it is especially important since the past two flu seasons had people wearing masks, which helped contain the flu from spreading as rapidly usual. Michelle Book states that this partnership has resulted in more than a quarter million meals over the past six years and it is an incredibly important way the Food Bank of Iowa can serve our community. To learn more, simply stop by your nearest Medicap Pharmacy or visit www.mymedicappharmacy.com and click on IOWA FLU SHOTS.