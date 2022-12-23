Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content

Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

They started off as the creator of the growing equipment, but pivoted to becoming the farm when the pandemic hit. Food sitting on a grocery store shelf is missing 40+% of its nutrients. Because it’s older than 3 days post harvest. The grocers, distributors, and producers can’t fix this, because they’re segmented. Because Clayton Farms are the farmer and deliverer, they ensure you have the full nutrients, and access to healthier, local food, year-round.