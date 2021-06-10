Get ready for Halloween Zoo Brew and Night Eyes 2021 at Blank Park Zoo

Halloween at the Blank Park Zoo has become a tradition for many including the 31st year of Night Eyes for kids and the Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew for adults! Night Eyes "merry not scary event" for the whole family begins Thursday October 14 and runs through Sunday October 17th and then again the following Thursday thru Sunday. The Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew for adults will be FRIDAY October 29th and include a Costume Contest, beverage sampling (adult trick or treating), Haunted Train Ride and music provided by The Punching Pandas! www.blankparkzoo.com for full details!