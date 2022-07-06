Get to know Amber & Toni, Race Car Drivers at Saturday's ARCA Stock Car event at Iowa Speedway | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Full-Time Race Car drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Amber Balcaen & Toni Breidinger, talk racing at the Iowa Speedway THIS SATURDAY June 11, 2022. Toni & Amber shed light on how they approach this event as rookies who are currently 4th and 5th in the point standings heading into the Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway. Discount tickets for the event can be picked up at your local Menards store for only $15 through Friday! Other ticket packages are available at www.iowaspeedway.com...and, remember, KIDS 12 and under are FREE for the ARCA Menards Series races! Gates at 4pm, Qualifying at 6pm, Autographs at 6:45pm, Fan Walk ($5) 7pm and race at 8pm. Live music under the grandstands, too!