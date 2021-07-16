Get YOUR message on IDOT Roadside Chat Electronic Sign!

IDOT ROADSIDE CHAT messages appear on the electronic sign boards every Friday across the state of Iowa (and in may Other States) and now the Iowa Department of Transportation would like to see YOUR CLEVER MESSAGE! Learn how to submit your ideas as Willy Sorenson, Traffic Safety Engineer and Tracey Bramble, Information Specialist from IDOT visit with Lou to talk all about this incredible program that is about to turn 8 years old! Find out how many other states use the messages created here in Iowa to help spread the message of safety throughout the state and the nation. Submit YOUR IDEA HERE: https://zerofatalitiesiowa.com/roadsidechat.aspx