GET YOUR PET in the 2022 Animal Rescue League Happy Tails Calendar and meet 10 month old "Canelo"

Megan Davies, Animal Care Manager/ARL of Iowa, introduces us to Canelo, a 10 month old, neutered male who already knows several commands! He is available at the ARL Main location in Des Moines.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is now accepting entries for it's 2022 Happy Tails Calendar. Photos of pets can be submitted and then voted on in an online competition to determine the animals selected for the main photos for each month of the year. There is also away to assure that your pet is included in the calendar with other donation based options.

The Mane Event is the primary horse fundraiser of the year for an opportunity to celebrate adoptable barn pets, hear their stories, and take a peek inside the ARL's barn programs! The Mane Event is happening next Thursday October 14th.

And, the ARL Shelter Cat Getaway program gives much needed respite for cats that have been at the shelter for extended periods of time. Megan explains that you can provide a temporary home based environment for one of these felines until a family comes along to adopt.