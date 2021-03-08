Giant Ants, Hinterland, Olympic Watch Party & 2 Festivals to Catch this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO & President of Catch Des Moines has details on some VERY unique offering this week around the Des Moines area!

Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines, informs us that we are about to be invaded by GIANT ANTS! They are part of a FREE, interactive pop-up experience called "Ants" and the 30-minute presentation can be seen around Altoona (Thursday), West Des Moines (Friday), Des Moines (Saturday), and Urbandale (Sunday). Visit www.dmpa.com for show times and exact locations.

Early Saturday morning there will be an Olympic Watch Party as we cheer on Iowa native, Karissa Schweizer, as she competes in the 10,000 meters at 5:30 a.m. on Court Avenue hosted by Drake University!